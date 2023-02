Phish announce summer tour dates, including 7 Madison Square Garden shows

Phish have announced summer North American tour dates that include multi-night stands in Huntsville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philly, NYC, Denver, and more. All dates are listed below.

NYC gets a whopping seven nights at Madison Square Garden on July 28, 29 and 30, and August 1, 2, 4, and 5. Tickets for all just-announced shows are in a request period now through February 27 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 AM ET.

This month, Phish hosts their annual Riviera Maya destination concert vacation in Cancún, MX, and have West Coast dates this spring, including three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

phish 2023 summer tour loading...

PHISH - 2023 TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY

23 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

15 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

19 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

21 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

JULY

11 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

12 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

16 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

18 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

19 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

21 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

22 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

23 - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

25 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

26 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

AUGUST

1 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

31 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

2 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

3 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO