Phish announce West Coast dates, including 3 nights at Hollywood Bowl

Phish have announced West Coast dates happening in April, including two shows at Seattle's Climate Pledge Area (April 14 & 15) and three nights each at Berkeley's Greek Theatre (April 17-19) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 21-23).

A ticket request period is underway at Phish's website and runs through January 16 at 9 AM Pacific, with tickets going on sale to the general public on January 20 at 10 AM Pacific.

Phish rang in 2023 in NYC with their annual run of Madison Square Garden shows, and next up they'll head to Cancún for their Riviera Maya destination concert vacation. All dates are listed below.

phish 2023 tour loading...

PHISH - 2023 TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY

23 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

15 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

17 - Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

18 - Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

19 - Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

21 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

22 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

23 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA