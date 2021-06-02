‘Phish: Riviera Maya’ all-inclusive destination concert returns in 2022

In addition to their planned 2021 tour, Phish will bring their all-inclusive Mexico destination concert back in 2022. 'Phish: Riviera Maya' goes down February 24-27, 2022 and it includes Phish performing for four nights on the beach and a "welcome set" on Thursday night. All-inclusive packages go on sale June 9 at 1 PM ET with a pre-sale for previous attendees starting June 8 at 1 PM ET.

More info via press release:

The 2022 event will once again be hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, providing guests with a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from CID’s state of the art concert venue. CID Presents and On Location will closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and The World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests. For more information regarding Health & Safety plans, please click here. Additionally Purely Palace protocols will be in place at all times throughout the resort. Purely Palace goes beyond the already stringent quality controls and health measures in place, with the implementation of more than 250 preventive actions to assure guests health and safety, including a Purely Palace health certification in every room on arrival, guaranteeing its complete disinfection.

In addition to daytime entertainment and nightly concerts, guests will be encouraged to enrich their weekend with exploration of the natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the natural beauty of Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.