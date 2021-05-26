Phish’s Trey Anastasio playing first full-capacity Beacon Theatre shows since COVID

Another NYC venue has announced its return from COVID shutdown. Beacon Theatre will open its doors at full capacity for the first time in 15 months on June 22 and 23, 2021, for two nights of shows with Phish's Trey Anastasio. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 12 PM ET, and all attendees age 16 and older will need to provide proof of COVID vaccination to enter. On the venue's FAQ page, they write:

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated for upcoming events at the Beacon Theatre, meaning the day of your event must be at least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination.

Find more information about Beacon Theatre's COVID safety policies here.

Meanwhile, Trey will be making his own return to the stage before that with three solo shows at Saratoga, NY's Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 18, 19, and 20. Tickets are currently sold out.

Phish are also scheduled to tour this summer and fall, with dates starting in July and running through October.

Trey also played Beacon Theatre during the pandemic, when he streamed shows from the empty venue.