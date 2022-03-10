Phoebe Bridgers adds 2nd NYC show at Prospect Park to tour

Phoebe Bridgers announced a big North American tour earlier this week, and tickets went on Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale starting this afternoon. The NYC show at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park sold out fast, so she's added a second night at the same venue, happening the night before, on June 14. Tickets are on presale now.

Phoebe's tour also includes a third NYC-area show, on June 13 at Stone Pony Summer Stage, as well as dates in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Omaha, Chicago, Portland, Washington DC, and more. See updated dates below.

UPDATE: Phoebe added a couple more dates to her tour, too.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/14: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain't No Picnic - Los Angeles, CA