Phoebe Bridgers and Bill Callahan release Tiny Desk (At Home) Concerts

As the pandemic has placed a hold on live performances in almost all their forms, NPR's Tiny Desk concert series has had to adapt as well, resulting in a new reiteration of the series: Tiny Desk (At Home). As NPR says, "It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space."

Having just released new album Gold Record, Bill Callahan, joined by Derek Phelps (trumpet) and Matt Kinsey (guitar), performed a handful of tracks from just outside his home for the series. In the yard's grassy setting, the three perform "Pigeons," "Released," "Another Song," and "The Mackenzies." Watch that below below.

Today's edition of the Tiny Desk (At Home) concert series finds ethereal singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers returning to the Tiny Desk stage, but the home in this case is The White House. Or a Zoom call equivilent. Phoebe took to a green screened Oval Office with her bandmates, Marshall Vore (drums, vox) and Harrison Whitford (guitar) to perform three stellar tracks from Phoebe's latest album, Punisher, including the upbeat "Kyoto" and the heart-wrenching "Moon Song."

Before the final track of the set, Phoebe introduced herself, saying, "I hope everybody's enjoying the apocalypse." Then, the trio, joined by Emily Retsas (bass), Nick White (keys), and Odessa Jorgensen (violin), launched into an entrancing rendition of the album's closing number, "I Know the End." As the track came to an explosive close, a crowd-sourced chorus of fans, participating in their own yelling fit, rung out, joining Phoebe's own blood-curdling, cathartic release.

"Phoebe for President, 2020," the video description reads. You can watch below.

