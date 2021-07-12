Phoebe Bridgers announces fall 2021 tour

Phoebe Bridgers released her excellent second solo album Punisher near the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and she was forced to cancel her tour plans, with The 1975, supporting it. Now she's finally announced a headlining tour, happening this fall. Muna, who she signed to her Saddest Factory Records, joins her as support for some dates, and the dates include stops in St. Louis, Louisville, Detroit, St. Paul, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Boston, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more, as well as festival dates at Governors Ball, Firefly, Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, and Pitchfork Festival. See all dates below.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, and registration is open now and closes Wednesday July 14th at 12pm ET. Verified Fan On Sale begins Friday, July 16th at 12pm local time, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to RAINN.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2021 TOUR

September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO

September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY

September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI

September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN

September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA

September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH

September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC

September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC

September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

September 25/ Governor's Ball Festival/ New York, NY

September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA

October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC