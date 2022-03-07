Phoebe Bridgers announces tour (Prospect Park included), covered Billie Eilish

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a big North American tour this spring. It begins in Phoenix in April and runs through June, stopping in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Omaha, Chicago, Portland, Washington DC, Asbury Park, Brooklyn and more. After the North American dates, Phoebe heads overseas for shows in Europe and the UK in June and July, and then returns to North America in August for West Coast dates, including Vancouver, Spokane, Los Angeles, and more. $1 from ticket sales to all headline shows will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps undocumented people access reproductive healthcare. See all dates below.

The Asbury Park date is on June 13 at Stone Pony Summer Stage, and it's followed by a big Brooklyn show on June 15 at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park. Registration for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Presale is open now until Tuesday, March 8 at 12 PM EST, with the presale beginning Thursday, March 10 at 12 PM local time.

Meanwhile, Phoebe recently covered Billie Eilish's "When The Party's Over" on her new monthly "Saddest Factory Radio" show on SiriusXMU. Hear it below.

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 tour loading...

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain't No Picnic - Los Angeles, CA