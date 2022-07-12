Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile & more to feature on Marcus Mumford’s solo album

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons has announced his first solo project is on the way. The album, called (self-titled), will feature Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin. It's produced by Blake Mills and is set to drop September 16, according to an Instagram post by Mumford himself. The handwritten statement reads:

In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called "Cannibal." I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making the album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled). It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo & Monica Martin.

Variety recently confirmed that Mumford & Sons aren't breaking up. Banjo player Winston Marshall departed the band last year after receiving criticism for praising a book from right wing conspiracy theorist Andy Ngo on Twitter.

Watch Marcus join Brandi Carlile onstage in LA for the live debut of a collaborative track last month: