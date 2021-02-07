Phoebe Bridgers comments on SNL guitar smash

Just about the only thing anyone can talk about on Music Twitter today is Phoebe Bridgers smashing her guitar on Saturday Night Live last night, which -- for whatever reason -- has become a very controversial topic. One tweet in particular has gone viral for saying that Phoebe's guitar smash "seemed extra," and Phoebe herself got in on the fun by retweeting comedian/writer Caleb Hearon's quote tweet asking "did phoebe's guitar write this."

Addressing the people criticizing Phoebe for destroying equipment, Jason Isbell said, "That was like an 85 dollar guitar she smashed come on guys," and Phoebe replied, saying that Danelectro (the company who made the guitar) were in on it. "I told danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break." Jason responded, calling it "a salute to both Rock and Roll and fine craftsmanship."

Danelectro commented too:

Fellow musician Kathleen Edwards replied to Jason saying "it's the monitor I was upset about," and Phoebe clarified, "they made me a fake one to break lol."

Phoebe also replied to Adult Mom pointing out that the smash nodded at Bright Eyes (whose Nate Walcott was in Phoebe's band on SNL) doing the same thing on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson:

Bright Eyes replied too:

If you still haven't seen the smash that got the whole internet talking, here it is:

