Phoebe Bridgers ‘Copycat Killer’ EP on vinyl (pre-order on ‘Mountain Blast’ green vinyl)

At the end of 2020, Phoebe Bridgers released some reworked Punisher songs on an EP called Copycat Killer. That EP is now being pressed on vinyl, and you can pre-order the 12" on 'Mountain Blast' green in the BV Store, while supplies last.

The Copycat Killer versions of the songs were recorded with arranger and string player, Rob Moose, who has also also worked with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Moses Sumney, FKA Twigs, Antony & The Johnsons, Regina Spektor and more. Rob also previously worked with Phoebe on "Georgia" from Stranger In The Alps, which by the way we also have in limited quantities along with Punisher and the new EP in the BV shop (along with the new Julien Baker record that Phoebe also appears on).

In other news, Phoebe was just announced on Bonnaroo (shows!), covered Paul McCartney, covered John Prine, and was covered nicely by Canadian duo Orson Wilds.

Copycat Killer Tracklisting: (get the vinyl)

1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher