Phoebe Bridgers covered Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park (watch)

Phoebe Bridgers' North American tour hit Asbury Park, NJ on Monday night (6/13), and like she did at a 2018 show in the state, she used the opportunity to cover Bruce Springsteen. In 2018 she covered "I'm On Fire," and this time she did Bruce's The River track "Stolen Car." She introduced the song by saying how she'd been inspired by Patty Griffin's version of the song, Consequence points out; watch video of the performance, and see Phoebe's Stone Pony Summer Stage setlist, below.

Phoebe's tour hits NYC next for three shows, starting Tuesday (6/14) and Wednesday (6/15) at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park. Those are sold out, but tickets are still available for night three, on Thursday (6/16) at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. MUNA open all three shows, and Forest Hills also has a to-be-announced "very special surprise guest." Any guesses who that might be?

SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE, 6/13/2022

Motion Sickness

DVD Menu

Garden Song

Kyoto

Punisher

Halloween

Smoke Signals

Funeral

Chinese Satellite

Moon Song

Scott Street

Savior Complex

ICU

Sidelines

Graceland Too

I Know the End

Encore:

Stolen Car (Bruce Springsteen)

Waiting Room