Phoebe Bridgers covered Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park (watch)
Phoebe Bridgers' North American tour hit Asbury Park, NJ on Monday night (6/13), and like she did at a 2018 show in the state, she used the opportunity to cover Bruce Springsteen. In 2018 she covered "I'm On Fire," and this time she did Bruce's The River track "Stolen Car." She introduced the song by saying how she'd been inspired by Patty Griffin's version of the song, Consequence points out; watch video of the performance, and see Phoebe's Stone Pony Summer Stage setlist, below.
Phoebe's tour hits NYC next for three shows, starting Tuesday (6/14) and Wednesday (6/15) at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park. Those are sold out, but tickets are still available for night three, on Thursday (6/16) at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. MUNA open all three shows, and Forest Hills also has a to-be-announced "very special surprise guest." Any guesses who that might be?
SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE, 6/13/2022
Motion Sickness
DVD Menu
Garden Song
Kyoto
Punisher
Halloween
Smoke Signals
Funeral
Chinese Satellite
Moon Song
Scott Street
Savior Complex
ICU
Sidelines
Graceland Too
I Know the End
Encore:
Stolen Car (Bruce Springsteen)
Waiting Room