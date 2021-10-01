Phoebe Bridgers covers Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” to benefit Texas abortion funds

Phoebe Bridgers has been covering Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" (from his Inside Netflix special) live since she started doing shows again -- like at Governors Ball -- and now she's released a studio version.

The cover is available exclusively through her Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds from the sale of the song will go to Texas Abortion Funds, split evenly between Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Inc.

Phoebe recorded her cover in Los Angeles with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott and Maria Taylor. “This one’s for Greg Abbott,” says Phoebe, namechecking the Texas governor.

Phoebe will be in Texas this weekend for the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival.