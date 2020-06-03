Phoebe Bridgers covers Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life” (listen)

Phoebe Bridgers' highly anticipated sophomore solo album, Punisher, is due out later this month, on June 19, via Dead Oceans. We've heard a few singles off it already -- "I See You," "Kyoto," and "Garden Song" -- but this new track from Phoebe isn't off the album. It's a cover of one of Bright Eyes' most beloved songs, "First Day of My Life," recorded for Deezer's Home Sessions, and you can listen to it below.

Speaking to Billboard, Phoebe said Bright Eyes' I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning influenced "Graceland Too" off her new album, which might explain the choice of cover. "Graceland Too" features vocals from Phoebe's boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

This isn't the first time Phoebe has covered her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate's music; she covered a Conor Oberst solo track, "Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)" from 2016's Ruminations, to support Bootleg Theater's GoFundMe in March.

Phoebe was scheduled to be tour with The 1975, whose new album she appears on, and who she recently covered, but those dates are off because of coronavirus. Instead she's been doing a series of livestreamed performances. The next one happens on Thursday (6/4) at 2 PM ET on DIY Magazine's Instagram. After that, she performs on Open Pit and Vitalic Noise's Minecraft "string formal," which happens on Saturday (6/6) starting at 6 PM ET. If you don't play Minecraft, you can also stream it on Twitch.

Meanwhile, beabadoobee also covered "First Day of My Life" recently.