Phoebe Bridgers covers Merle Haggard for charity (listen)

Phoebe Bridgers is easing us into the holiday season with a new cover song. She's shared a new rendition of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December," with proceeds going to Downtown Women's Center, which serves women struggling with homelessness. Phoebe's version of the country classic is lovely, with less twang and more seasonal melancholy, and you can hear it, and the original, below.

Phoebe's new cover follows the release of a new EP, Copycat Killer, featuring orchestral versions of songs from her excellent 2020 album Punisher, on Friday. She also recently spoke with Metallica's Lars Ulrich and covered Goo Goo Dolls with Maggie Rogers.