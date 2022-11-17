Phoebe Bridgers covers The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” for charity

Phoebe Bridgers is continuing her annual tradition of releasing a holiday song with a new cover of The Handsome Family's "So Much Wine." It features vocals, fiddle, and whistling from Andrew Bird, background vocals from Paul Mescal, and also features regular collaborators Marshall Vore, Sebastian Steinberg, Ethan Gruska, and Harrison Whitford. Proceeds will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, "one of the few federally qualified health centers with providers who specialize in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV." Stream it below.

Phoebe's previous holiday covers have included Tom Waits' "Day After Tomorrow" in 2021, Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December" in 2020, "7 O'Clock News/Silent Night" (with Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger) in 2019, "Christmas Song" (with Jackson Browne) in 2018, and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in 2017.

Phoebe and Andrew Bird recently collaborated on a reinterpretation of Emily Dickinson, "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain."

Phoebe has shows coming up in Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia, and in the spring she'll support Taylor Swift on her "Eras Tour," including NYC-area shows on May 26, 27, and 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. See all dates below.

Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine loading...

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022-2023 TOUR

November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

January 30, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

February 4, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 5, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 6, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

February 8, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

February 10, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 11, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 12, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival

May 5, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 6, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 7, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 13, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 14, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 19, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 20, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 21, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 26, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

May 27, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

May 28, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*