Phoebe Bridgers covers Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” for charity

Phoebe Bridgers has been marking the holiday season with cover songs for charity for the past few years, and now she's shared a new one for 2021, a beautiful rendition of Tom Waits' Real Gone track "Day After Tomorrow." She produced it along with regular collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, and it features a choir made up of Z Berg, Kaitlyn Dever, Mady Dever, Ethan Gruska, Emily Kohavi, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Annie Stela, and Harrison Whitford.

Proceeds from sales of "Day After tomorrow" will go to The International Institute of Los Angeles - The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division.

Phoebe's previous holiday covers include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in 2017, "Christmas Song" (with Jackson Browne) in 2018, "7 O'Clock News/Silent Night" (with Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger) in 2019, and "If We Make It Through December" in 2020.

