Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder & more playing virtual Tibet House Benefit

The annual Tibet House Benefit, which usually happens at NYC's Carnegie Hall in February, will go virtual for its 34th edition which will stream on February 17 at 8 PM ET. As with previous editions, Philip Glass serves as musical director and curated the lineup which includes Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Rubin Kodheli, most of whom have performed at previous Tibet House benefits.

The virtual benefit will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded segments, including a special video message by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Tickets, which are on sale now, start at $25, with merch bundles and bigger donor "cyber tables" available.

Check out pics from the 2020 Tibet House Benefit: