Phoebe Bridgers fans are eating today

We're still waiting on a follow-up to Phoebe Bridgers' fantastic sophomore album, 2020's Punisher, but that aside, today has featured an embarrassment of riches for fans of Phoebe's. Not only did we get word of the long-awaited debut full-length album, The Record, from boygenius, her trio with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, we also found out she features on two other anticipated new albums: The National's First Two Pages of Frankenstein (where she appears on two tracks, "This Isn't Helping" and "Your Mind Is Not Your Friend"), and Arlo Parks' My Soft Machine (where she appears on "Pegasus"). Those songs haven't surfaced yet, but you can hear three new boygenius singles, "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry," and "True Blue," below.

boygenius play Coachella in March, which is their only announced date at the moment; Phoebe has shows in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan in January and February; and starting in May she supports Taylor Swift on select dates of her Eras Tour. See all dates below.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2023 TOUR

January 30, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

February 4, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 5, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 6, 2023 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

February 8, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

February 10, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 11, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 12, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 14, 2023 - Singapore - Esplanade Theatre

February 15, 2023 - Singapore - Esplanade Theatre

February 18, 2023 - Kyoto, Japan - Muse Hall (Acoustic)

February 20, 2023 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

February 21, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity

May 5, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 6, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 7, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

May 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 13, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 14, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*

May 19, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 20, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 21, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium*

May 26, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

May 27, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

May 28, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

* Supporting Taylor Swift