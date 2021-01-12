Phoebe Bridgers, Flying Lotus, Adrianne Lenker & more playing subscription streaming service

Bandsintown has announced a new subscription service for livestreams, Bandsintown PLUS. For a monthly fee, subscribers get an "All Access Pass" that lets them watch more than 25 virtual performances each month, as well as conversations with artists.

They've revealed the lineup for January and February, which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco (backed by a full band), Flying Lotus, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi (DJ set), Chromeo, Little Dragon, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Local Natives, Lomelda, Empress Of, Tycho, Claud, Waxahatchee, and more. See the lineup poster below.

"Touring artists have been economically ravaged by Covid-19's restrictions," Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent says. "Bandsintown PLUS is a chance to help innovate the industry, creating new sources of revenue for artists, while deepening connections with their fans."

For more livestreams, visit our weekly roundups, and browse our livestream tag.