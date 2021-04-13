Phoebe Bridgers helping to raise money for Daunte Wright’s family with handwritten tattoo templates

Protests and calls for justice have been erupting after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in what started as a traffic stop. The shooter has been identified as Kim Potter, who has been on the Brooklyn Center, Minn. police force for over 25 years and who -- according to reports -- also served as the Brooklyn Center Police Union president. According to reports from NPR and The New York Times, Potter claims to have aimed a taser at Wright, but what she fired was a gunshot. Police officials called Wright's death the result of an "accidental discharge." At a press conference on Monday (4/12), Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon said, "It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet." This all happened as eyes were already on the Minneapolis area because of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Many people in the entertainment world have been speaking out, including Common and Trevor Noah, and Phoebe Bridgers is helping to raise money for Wright's son and girlfriend. As NME points out, comedian Raina Morris shared a graphic on Twitter from the Minneapolis-based Holistic Heaux, who has been in direct contact with Wright's girlfriend Chyna and who is collecting items and monetary donations to help out her and her son. Phoebe shared Raina's tweet and wrote that she will give tattoo templates in her handwriting to anyone who donates.

"I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting... if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want," she said. "Comment a screenshot of your donation (not the dollar amount I don’t want anyone to be embarrassed about how much or how little they can give) and what you want me to write. Also FYI I can’t draw at all."

Holistic Heaux also posted two GoFundMes, one for Daunte's funeral and future care of Daunte Jr. and one for Daunte's memorial fund and merchandise. HH says these are "two trusted gofundme campaigns created by the Auntie of Daunte & the sister."