Phoebe Bridgers, Jack White, Liz Phair, Pearl Jam & more react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

After the decision was leaked by Politico in early May, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday (6/24), ending almost 50 years of the constitutional right to having an abortion and setting up battles over contraception and marriage equality to come (in a grossly ironic twist, the ruling comes just a day after the court expanded people's ability to carry concealed guns). Overturning Roe v. Wade sends the question of abortion's legality to the states, many of whom have "trigger bans" in place that immediately outlaw the essential health procedure. To say this development is disturbing and reprehensible is an understatement, and numerous musicians, comedians, and other public figures have taken to social media to share their rage and sorrow, including Phoebe Bridgers, Liz Phair, Tegan and Sara, NNAMDÏ, Kelly Lee Owens, Jack White, Anti-Flag, Sylvan Esso, Finneas, Pearl Jam, Tim Heidecker, Patton Oswalt, Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion, The Mountain Goats, Jason Isbell, Aparna Nancherla, Los Campesinos!, Girlpool, Record Setter, Mick Jenkins, Superchunk, of Montreal, Garbage, Margo Price, Dave Hause, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, Maggie Rogers, Tomberlin, Deerhoof, Justin Vernon, Laura Jane Grace, Best Coast, Joy Oladokun, Cat Power, Bartees Strange, Taylor Swift, Lucy Dacus, and more. Read their messages below.

Abortion remains legal in many states, and to help people access lifesaving reproductive healthcare, consider donating to an Abortion Fund. You can also get safe, effective abortion pills delivered: visit Plan C and ReproCare for more information.