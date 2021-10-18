Phoebe Bridgers & Julien Baker covered “One Man Guy” in Berkeley (watch)

Phoebe Bridgers' current tour supporting last year's Punisher hit Berkeley, CA for a show at the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (10/16) where, as teased, there was a very special surprise opener on hand: Phoebe's boygenius bandmate Julien Baker. Unlike the full band sets of her most recent tour, Julien played a solo set, focusing mostly on songs from her 2015 debut Sprained Ankle. Her final song of the night was a cover of Loudon Wainwright III's ode to being alone, "One Man Guy," which his son Rufus Wainwright also covered on his 2001 sophomore LP Poses, and she brought out Phoebe to join her on it. They sound gorgeous harmonizing on the cover, and you can watch a video below.

Phoebe also brought out Julien during her set, to join her on "Graceland Too" and "I Know The End." Watch video of those below, as well.

