Phoebe Bridgers launches her own record label, ‘Saddest Factory’

Phoebe Bridgers has announced the launch of her own record label, Saddest Factory. It's in partnership with Dead Oceans, who released both of Phoebe's solo albums and her collaborative album with Conor Oberst as Better Oblivion Community Center, and the name is a play on the word "satisfactory," originally tweeted by her onetime Sloppy Jane bandmate Haley Dahl.

Phoebe's music industry ambitions go beyond performing; she worked as a producer on Christian Lee Hutson's 2020 album Beginners, and speaking to Billboard, she said she had been "essentially pitching artists to Dead Oceans for years." "It’s always been a dream of mine to have a label, because I’m also such a music fan," she said.

Saddest Factory is taking submissions, and Phoebe says "The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre." The new label also has a pretty fun website where you can read a mock NDA, get messages from Phoebe, click through her Gcal, dates of astrological import included, and buy merch, which has the label's very aesthetic, Phoebe-esque logo:

Meanwhile, Phoebe recently did an awesome, cinematic performance of Punisher closer "I Know The End" for Late Night With Seth Meyers; watch that below.

--