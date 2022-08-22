Phoebe Bridgers launches vegan taco for charity

Ahead of her set at This Ain't No Picnic festival in Pasadena this weekend, Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with LA-based restaurant HomeState for their Band Taco Program benefiting local nonprofits. Phoebe's taco is vegan and named "The Maxine" after her beloved dog, and benefits CASA of Los Angeles. Per the press release:

The Maxine is a vegan taco made with black beans, shiitake mushrooms, avocado, caramelized onions, crispy corn strips, served on a Kernel of Truth Corn Tortilla. $1.25 from every taco ordered will go directly to CASA of Los Angeles (Court Appointed Special Advocate) - a community-based organization advocating for children and families in LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Says Phoebe, “HomeState is one of my favorite local restaurants; Maxine and I should probably be cut off from their breakfast tacos by now.”

This Ain't No Picnic goes down this weekend, August 27 & 28, at Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl. Phoebe's set is on Sunday, 8/28. The Maxine taco will be available at all of HomeState's locations until November 22. Check out the taco and its namesake below.