Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker recreate Nirvana photoshoot as Boygenius

Boygenius, the collaborative project from Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, referenced the cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash's 1969 debut studio album in the art for their own fantastic 2018 debut EP, and it looks like they did another referential photo shoot recently - hopefully with more new music to come? Tiktok user @3mmasmells posted a clip of the trio posing against a telephone pole in outfits that recall Nirvana's 1993 shoot (in skirts and sweaters) for Mademoiselle Magazine:

There hasn't been a follow-up to boygenius' eponymous EP, although all three members have been busy with their own projects; stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Phoebe made a surprise appearance at The 1975's Los Angeles show on Monday night (11/28) to perform a solo acoustic rendition of the 2012 Sex EP track "Milk." Watch an attendee-taken video below.