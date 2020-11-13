Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers release Goo Goo Dolls cover to benefit Fair fight

On Election Day, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted "if Trump loses I will cover 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Goo Dolls," and now that Trump lost, she has made good on that promise. She tapped Maggie Rogers for the cover, and she turned the '90s power ballad into something that sounds like a Phoebe original. And while the cover celebrates Trump's defeat, Phoebe knows the work isn't over and all proceeds from this cover will go to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, which is working to help the Democrats win the runoff Senate elections in Georgia and take control of the Senate. Phoebe writes:

This release is exclusively available on Bandcamp on Friday, November 13th. Proceeds from this track will benefit Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight. Fair Fight promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourages voter participation in elections, and educates voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications.

Listen: