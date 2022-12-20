Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy, Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus, Trey Anastasio & Jack Antonoff covered “These Days” (watch)

Jack and Rachel Antonoff brought their annual Talent Show benefit for their LGBTQ equality nonprofit, The Ally Coalition, back for its first in-person edition since 2019 on Monday night (it also happened virtually in the interim). We'll have more on the whole evening, which featured a totally surprise lineup, soon; one of the many highlights was the final song, a big group singalong of the Jackson Browne-penned, Nico-popularized "These Days" with Phoebe Bridgers, Trey Anastasio, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy of The 1975, and Jack. Phoebe, Lucy, and Weyes Blood all clustered around a single mic to harmonize -- "it's cuter that way," Phoebe said -- and they sounded fantastic. See pictures, and watch attendee-taken video, below.

