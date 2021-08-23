Phoebe Bridgers moving 2021 tour to outdoor venues, requiring vaccines (updated dates)

Phoebe Bridgers is about to head out on tour in September, her first shows supporting 2020's excellent Punisher. With COVID cases, and the Delta variant, continuing to surge across the country, she's announced that all of her shows this tour will be at outdoor venues. She's moved previously scheduled indoor shows outdoors, which in some cases has required date changes and postponements. In addition, she'll require that attendees of her shows display proof of vaccination to enter. Here's her full statement:

In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule. At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues. And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.

See Phoebe's updated dates, and pictures from one of her 2018 shows at Brooklyn Steel, below.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2021 TOUR

Sep 3 - St Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater&

Sep 4 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sep 5 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater&

Sep 8 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

Sep 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field*

Sep 12 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

Sep 14 - Detroit, MI - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre*

Sep 15 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater*

Sep 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

Sep 18 - Columbus, OH - Express Live*

Sep 19 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep 21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

Sep 23 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

Sep 25 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball

Sep 26 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

Sep 27 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

Sep 29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Oct 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

Oct 4 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

Oct 16 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Oct 24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees

& with Bartees Strange

* with MUNA