Phoebe Bridgers performed with Bo Burnham, confirmed on Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ remake

Pete Holmes does a monthly show at Los Angeles' Largo at the Coronet, and on Thursday night (8/5), he had a couple of very special surprise guests on hand. As Variety reports, he brought out Phoebe Bridgers, who performed "Motion Sickness" with her bandmates Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford, followed by a solo rendition of "Moon Song." She then invited Bo Burnham to the stage. More from Variety:

"I’m gonna play a song I wish I wrote," Bridgers said to the audience of 280 people. “I know I love something when it fills me with rage.” Then the singer-songwriter motioned off-stage, and Burnham came out and sat down at a keyboard. The intimate audience went nuts as Bridgers and her bandmates waded into a delicate rendition of Burnham’s flagship acoustic song from "Inside." With Bridgers taking the lead, Burnham contributed overlaying keyboard chords and subtle vocal harmonies. After the song’s bridge, "Hey, what can you say? / We were overdue / But it’ll be over soon / Just wait," Whitford delivered a folksy guitar solo.

Largo has a strict no camera policy, so there's no video from this collaboration, but the venue did post footage of "Motion Sickness" and "Moon Song" on Instagram, and you can watch that below.

In other Phoebe Bridgers collaborations news, her speculated appearance on Taylor Swift's upcoming Red remake has been confirmed, by Taylor herself, who tweeted, "Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster & Ed Sheeran! I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together."

Phoebe appears on track 23, "Nothing New." Stay tuned for more on that.

Phoebe also appears on the new album from The Killers, Pressure Machine, due out next week (8/13).