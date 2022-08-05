Phoebe Bridgers played a secret acoustic show in California last night

Phoebe Bridgers played a secret show on Thursday night (8/4) at a place in Sonoma County, CA called Little Saint. The venue teased a free show from a "super secret special guest" with a poster featuring a skull and tombstones, and attendees were treated to an acoustic set from Phoebe and her band (with her dog Maxine also making an appearance). See attendee photos and videos, and a picture of the setlist, below.

Among the attendees was musician Jonny Fritz (formerly Jonny Corndawg) who is also now booking Thursday night "Dad Country Presents" shows at "The Sweetest Lil' Venue in Sonoma County™" More from his Instagram:

In case you missed it, I'm booking The Sweetest Lil' Venue in Sonoma County™. It's called Little Saint and it's in downtown Healdsburg. The restaurant is all plant based and run by Michelin star chefs from Single Thread Farms. I'm a stickler in my music tastes so if you like what I like, you'll want to follow what we've got going on.

Upcoming Dad Country-presented shows there include Cassandra Jenkins on Tuesday (8/9), and Lucy Dacus with Haley Heynderickx on November 15. See more in their calendar.

Phoebe just wrapped up her European tour, and has West Coast dates coming up, starting with Outside Lands. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Order Phoebe albums on vinyl and cassette in the BV store.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

August 5, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

August 5, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent (Outside Lands Night Show - Acoustic)

August 7, 2022 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland

August 18, 2022 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion#

August 20, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre#

August 21, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre#

August 23, 2022 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park#

August 24, 2022 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park#

August 25, 2022 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater #

August 27, 2022 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre#

August 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - This Ain't No Picnic

November 6, 2022 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound

November 12, 2022 - Santiago, Chile - Primavera Sound

November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound

November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

# with Christian Lee Hutson

See pictures from Phoebe's June Forest Hills Stadium show below.