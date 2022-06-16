Phoebe Bridgers played Fallon, NYC run is underway (Prospect Park videos & setlist)

Phoebe Bridgers' tour has made its way to NYC: she just played a pair of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival benefit shows in Prospect Park on Tuesday and Wednesday (6/14 & 6/15), and she has one more NYC stop still to come, tonight (6/16) at Forest Hills Stadium. The line to get into Wednesday night's show stretched all the way down Prospect Park West to 15th St and beyond as doors were opening, but the entrance process moved quickly, and the place was already full when MUNA went on shortly after 7. Their new self-titled album comes out later this month via Phoebe's Saddest Factory Records, and their energetic set got a huge reception from the crowd, both on their new and older material. As they did on Tuesday night, and at other shows they've played with her, they brought out Phoebe for the set's final song, "Silk Chiffon."

Phoebe came out to her usual entrance music this tour, Disturbed's "Down with the Sickness," and enthralled the sold out crowd with her set. She had arranger and string player Rob Moose -- who she recorded her EP of reworked, orchestral Punisher songs, Copycat Killer with -- playing violin as part of her backing band, which really elevated her sound.

Phoebe has been playing all 2020's excellent Punisher on this outing (though not in order), along with a few older songs, and while she admitted she's not one to mix it up, setlist-wise, for the encore she did an acoustic version of her boygenius song "Me and My Dog," which she said was "for the boys." Another highlight was "Scott Street," where actor Paul Mescal (who she's been dating) came out, holding her dog Maxine; watch video of that below. Phoebe dedicated her newest single, "Sidelines," to him later in the set.

See setlists from both nights at Prospect Park, along with some video clips from both shows, below.

While Phoebe's in town, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play "Sidelines," as well. She donned a football uniform for the occasion (team skeleton, to match her usual tour attire), and the string-accompanied performance looks and sounds gorgeous. Watch that below, too.

Tickets are still available for Phoebe's Forest Hills Stadium show tonight, and there's a to-be-announced "Very special surprise guest" on the bill, along with MUNA. Stay tuned.

Get Phoebe's debut LP Stranger in the Alps, along with the boygenius EP, on vinyl and her collaborative album with Conor Oberst, Better Oblivion Community Center, on cassette, in the BV store.

SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL 6/14/2022

Motion Sickness

DVD Menu

Garden Song

Kyoto

Punisher

Halloween

Smoke Signals

Funeral

Chinese Satellite

Moon Song

Scott Street

Savior Complex

ICU

Sidelines

Graceland Too

I Know the End

Encore:

Georgia

SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL 6/15/2022

Motion Sickness

DVD Menu

Garden Song

Kyoto

Punisher

Halloween

Smoke Signals

Funeral

Chinese Satellite

Moon Song

Scott Street

Savior Complex

ICU

Sidelines

Graceland Too

I Know the End

Encore:

Me and My Dog