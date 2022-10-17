Phoebe Bridgers playing Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ show w/ Danny Elfman

As he's done before, Danny Elfman will be voicing Jack Skellington as part of an orchestral live-to-film Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas event, happening at London's Ovo Arena Wembley on December 9 and 10. Ken Page will reprise his role as Oogie Boogie for the event, and performers also include Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan, Sandy Cameron, The BBC Concert Orchestra... and, voicing Sally, Phoebe Bridgers. Tickets are on sale now.

Billie Eilish sang the part at the 2021 edition of the event, which was held in Los Angeles; watch video of that below.

Elfman also has two "greatest hits" sets, in the style of his Coachella 2022 performance, coming up later this month in Los Angeles, at Hollywood Bowl on October 28 and 29.