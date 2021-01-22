Phoebe Bridgers playing SNL!

Phoebe Bridgers continues to infiltrate the mainstream (she's up for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Rock Performance, and she's on a new Kid Cudi song), and you probably predicted this would happen soon, but still, it feels big and exciting that she was just announced to perform on Saturday Night Live!

Phoebe plays the Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)-hosted February 6 episode. Other newly-announced guests and hosts include host John Krasinski (Jim from The Office) and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly on January 30, and host Regina King (who just made her feature directorial debut with One Night in Miami) with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff on February 13.

Phoebe just did a set for Bandstintown's new subscription streaming service, and she's also playing the virtual Tibet House benefit in February. We named her new album Punisher one of the top 3 albums of 2020.

Previous musical guests on this season of SNL have included Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen (who was dropped from a previous episode after footage of him partying maskess surfaced), Foo Fighters, The Strokes, H.E.R., Jack White, and more.