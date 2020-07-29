Phoebe Bridgers plays a socially distanced show in her new “I Know The End” video (watch)

Phoebe Bridgers released her excellent sophomore solo album, Punisher, last month, and today she's unveiled a new video for one of its best tracks, the album closing "I Know The End." The song itself builds from intimate folk to a rousing group singalong, and the video, which Alissa Torvinen directed, has the same sense of increasing urgency as Phoebe -- dressed in what's become her signature skeleton onesie -- joins her band to perform to a socially distanced crowd in a nearly empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It's a scene that has an extra resonance in our current pandemic times, and spotted among the crowd is Christian Lee Hutson (who contributed to this song and whose new album Beginners Phoebe produced).

The video ends with a scene reminiscent of Twin Peaks, which I won't spoil for you. Watch it below.

You can watch Phoebe discuss Punisher at 1:30 PM ET today (7/29) on Record Store UK's Facebook.