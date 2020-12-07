Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke & others featured on new Kid Cudi album out this week

Kid Cudi's new album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, is due out Friday December 11 via Wicked Awesome and Republic, and he's just revealed the cover art and tracklisting. Featured on the album are Skepta, Trippie Redd, the late Pop Smoke, and... Phoebe Bridgers! Phoebe appears on the song "Lovin' Me." See the tracklist in full below.

The Chosen completes Cudi's Man on the Moon triology, which he began in 2009 with his debut studio LP, Man on the Moon I: The End of Day, and continued the next year with Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. He took a break from the trilogy after that to release other material, including his most recent LP, 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin,' and his 2018 collaboration with Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts.

Earlier in 2020, Cudi paid tribute to Kurt Cobain, Daniel Johnston, and K Records with a new tattoo, appeared in the new Bill & Ted movie, and released songs with Travis Scott and Eminem, as well as "Leader of the Delinquents."

MAN ON THE MOON III: THE CHOSEN TRACKLISTING

1. Beautiful Trip

2. Tequila Shots

3. Another Day

4. She Knows This

5. Dive

6. Damaged

7. Heaven on Earth

8. Show Out (ft. Pop Smoke & Skepta)

9. Solo Dolo, pt. III

10. Sad People

11. Elsie's Baby Boy (Flashback)

12. Sept. 16

13. The Void

14. Lovin' Me (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

15. The Pale Moonlight

16. Rockstar Knights (ft. Trippie Redd)

17. 4 Da Kids

18. Lord I Know