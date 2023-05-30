Phoebe Bridgers re-released “Waiting Room” for charity, played it at MetLife Stadium (video)

Phoebe Bridgers fans were upset when she removed beloved pre-Stranger in the Alps track "Waiting Room" from streaming services back in January (it first appeared on a 2015 Lost Ark compilation), but the song has now been made available again on Bandcamp, where proceeds go to music education nonprofit Music Will. Listen below.

Phoebe performed the song on Sunday (5/28) at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, her final show supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour; watch video of that below. Taylor wrote to Phoebe on Twitter, "I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts."

At her set a week earlier in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Phoebe mentioned that this run supporting Taylor was the last tour she'd be doing for 2020's Punisher. She'll be on tour as part of boygenius starting on June 6.

See more pictures from Phoebe's opening set for Taylor Swift at Friday's MetLife show below.