Phoebe Bridgers releases cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”

Here's the latest drop from the massive Metallica Black Album tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. It's Phoebe Bridgers doing the album's hit ballad "Nothing Else Matters," and the somber song works really well with the Phoebe Bridgers twist.

"It was just so fun to take a part in it," Phoebe told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I feel like my version almost sounds Baroque. Literally, James does all sorts of weird octave jumps and stuff that I can't do, and I almost have a Billie Eilish approach of right by the microphone, performing it the opposite of them, which was really fun to lean into."

About her Metallica fandom, she added, "I've always been a big Metallica fan. I think it's funny, my intro to them was probably way later than so many people who have always loved them. But when I was a teenager, I went to Outside Lands and I definitely knew Metallica songs from video games and stuff, but I went to Outside Lands and saw their set and was like, 'This is a rock band. It's kind of a gateway to metal because they're so hooky and you can hold onto so much of it and it actually can get stuck in your head.' So that's what I've always loved about Metallica is that they don't shy away from a great hook." Listen below.

Previously released covers from The Metallica Blacklist include Weezer, J Balvin, OFF!, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and more.

Metallica are also putting out a big Black Album box set and you can pre-order that in our store and browse our Metallica section for more.