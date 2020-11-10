Phoebe Bridgers reworked ‘Punisher’ songs for new EP; hear orchestral “Kyoto”

Phoebe Bridgers released her excellent sophomore solo album, Punisher, earlier this year, and now she'll be following it with a new EP, Copycat Killer, due out November 20 via Dead Oceans.

Like its name implies, the four songs on Copycat Killer, "Kyoto," "Savior Complex," "Chinese Satellite," and "Punisher," are re-worked versions of tracks from Punisher. They were made with string arranger and player Rob Moose, who previously worked with Phoebe on "Georgia" from Stranger In The Alps, and has also arranged and recorded strings for the likes of Bon Iver, Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, The Killers, Moses Sumney, FKA Twigs, and more.

The gorgeous, string-laden Copycat Killer version of "Kyoto" is out now, and you can watch the video for it below.

Vinyl copies of the EP are available for pre-order now, exclusively from Rough Trade (who just put Punisher on their new Top Albums of 2020 list).

COPYCAT KILLER EP TRACKLIST

1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher