Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label signs Claud (watch “Gold” video)

Phoebe Bridgers' new record label, Saddest Factory, has signed its first artist. Claud, aka Brooklyn songwriter Claud Mintz, used to release music as Toast, and toured with bands including girl in red, Girlpool, and more (back when tours were happening). Now Claud has shared "Gold," along with a video directed by Christina Xing. "Imagine stepping onto a ship that’s moving back ‘n forth back ‘n forth but perfectly in time," Claud says. "ONE, two, three, four, ONE, two, three, four, ONE... You know you’re sinking but at the same time you’re mesmerized by the way the ship synchronized itself with the sea. I have never been on a sinking ship in the middle of the sea but I have been in a relationship."

"'Gold' is about contradictions," Claud continues; "an instructor attempting to teach a class of monsters proper manners so they can assimilate; a relationship getting so tired and so old that even gold starts to rust (which isn’t scientifically possible)."

Watch the video for "Gold" below.