Phoebe Bridgers shares acoustic version of “Chinese Satellite,” expands tour

Secretly Canadian is continuing its 25th anniversary single series, releasing "new, rare and unreleased songs, covers and collaborations from artists both within and outside the Secretly Canadian family," and the latest addition is an alternate version of Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher track "Chinese Satellite." It's a spare, lovely acoustic rendition, tracked live at LA's Sound City Studios, and all net proceeds from the song will go to New Hope for Families, which provides services for children and families impacted by homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana. Stream it below.

Meanwhile, Phoebe announced a North American tour earlier this week, and after adding a second Brooklyn show she's now expanded it with two more new dates, additional shows in Redmond WA and Vancouver. See her updated dates below.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 2022 TOUR

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/14: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/21: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/24: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain't No Picnic - Los Angeles, CA