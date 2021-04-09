Phoebe Bridgers’ smashed SNL guitar is up for auction, via GLAAD
Remember the guitar that Phoebe Bridgers smashed on SNL, causing all kinds of reactions across the music community? Well, now you can own that guitar. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards are auctioning off the guitar. Bids can be made in $500 increments through Sunday (4/11). The current bid is at $6500, as of this post.
Speaking about the guitar smash on CNN, Phoebe said, "I’ve always wanted to do it and when I mentioned it to the show, they built me this whole monitor that would look like it was exploded even if I wasn’t hitting it that hard. So yeah, just a bucket list thing," and she then added, "I feel like I did way more damage to their monitor than my guitar."
Here's what the guitar currently looks like:
