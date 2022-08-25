Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Fred Durst & more to appear in new A24 horror film

Director Jane Schoenbrun has a new A24-produced horror film coming with a stacked lineup of musicians making appearances. I Saw The TV Glow will feature Sloppy Jane with former bandmate Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, and King Woman.

Lindsey Jordan wrote on Instagram, "just honored beyond belief to announce that i’m acting in the fucking genius Jane Schoenbrun’s new movie 'I Saw The TV Glow.'"

As to what I Saw the TV Glow is about, producing partner Smudge Films official synopsis says: "Two teenage outcasts bond over their shared love of a scary TV show. But when it is mysteriously canceled, the boundary between the show and reality begins to blur." Smudge also posted a still/concept art from the film that doesn't feature any musicians but does offer an eerie suburban landscape. Check that out below.

As to how all these musicians figure into the film remains to be seen, but when Brooklyn club Elsewhere recently tweeted "bring back sick bands in fake clubs on tv shows," Schoenbrun retweeted, writing, "On it!" Maybe this "scary TV show" has its own Bait Shop.

I Saw the TV Glow, which is also produced by Emma Stone's Fruit Tree banner, also features a Pete & Pete reunion with both Michael Maronna and Danny Tamberelli, and the cast also includes Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Conner O’Malley, and Emma Portner.

Jane Schoenbrun's 2021 film We're All Going To The World's Fair was a sleeper hit at the Sundance Film Festival and had a soundtrack composed by Alex G.