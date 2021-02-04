Phoebe Bridgers speaks out about Marilyn Manson allegations

Phoebe Bridgers has now joined those speaking out after Evan Rachel Wood and other women accused Marilyn Manson of abuse. "I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends," Phoebe says. "I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."

"The label knew, management knew, the band knew," Phoebe continues. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic."

Phoebe's statement comes after Manson was dropped by his record label and agency following the allegations; he was also removed from American Gods and Creepshow.

Two of Manson's former partners, Dita Von Teese and Rose McGowan, have spoken in support of Evan Rachel Wood amid the allegations, and former bandmember Wes Borland has blasted Manson, saying "Every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true." Trent Reznor, who signed Manson to his Nothing label in the '90s, also spoke against Manson, calling a story from Manson's memoir that involved him "a complete fabrication."

Manson denies the allegations.