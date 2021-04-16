Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent & more on Paul McCartney III Imagined livestream today + album out now

Paul McCartney has released III Imagined, a collection of covers, reworked versions and remixes of songs from 2020's McCartney III featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, 3D of Massive Attack, Khruangbin, Beck, and Ed O'Brien of Radiohead. There's also a physical-only bonus track with Idris Elba. The album was apparently personally curated by Paul, and you can stream the whole thing below.

Paul will celebrate the release today on Instagram Live, and he'll be joined by various album contributors throughout the day, including St. Vincent at 3 PM ET, Ed O'Brien at 3:30 PM ET, Phoebe Bridgers at 5:30 PM ET, and Josh Homme at 6 PM ET. Tune in here.