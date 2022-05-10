Phoebe Bridgers, St Vincent, Thundercat & more cover ’70s classics on ‘Minions 2′ soundtrack

Tame Impala & Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers, BROCKHAMPTON, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood, Tierra Whack, RZA, Brittany Howard, Gary Clark Jr and more have contributed to the soundtrack to new animated movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be out July 1 via Decca Records. You can preorder it on double vinyl now.

The soundtrack, which was teased via posters in various cities, was produced by Jack Antonoff, and mostly features covers of classic songs from the '60s and '70s, leaning heavily on funk, disco and soul. Jack's band Bleachers covers John Lennon's "Instant Karma."

Also on The Rise of Gru soundtrack: St Vincent covers Lipps Inc's "Funkytown," Phoebe Bridgers covers The Carpenters' "Goodbye to Love," Tierra Whack covers Fleetwood Mac's "Black Magic Woman" (that was a hit for Santana), BROCKHAMPTON take on Kool & The Gang's "Hollywood Swinging," Weyes Blood covers Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good," Thundercat covers Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like an Eagle," Brittany Howard and Verdine White tackle Earth, Wind & Fire's "Shining Star," and Caroline Polachek covers Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang."

As for Diana Ross & Tame Impala, they've actually recorded an original, "Turn Up the Sunshine," which was reportedly recorded during the sessions of Ross' album Thank You, which was produced by Antonoff. That will be released as a single on May 20, but you can hear a short snippet of it now. Listen to that and check out the tracklist below.

You can preorder the Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack on double vinyl here.

Minions: Rise of Gru is also in theaters on July 1, and you can watch the trailer for that below.

attachment-minions-rise-of-gru loading...

Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack:

‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

‘Shining Star’ – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975)

‘Funkytown’ – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc 1979)

‘Hollywood Swinging’ – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974)

‘Desafinado’ – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959)

‘Bang Bang’ – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

‘Fly Like An Eagle’ – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976)

‘Goodbye To Love’ – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972)

‘Instant Karma!’ – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970)

‘You’re No Good’ – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975)

‘Vehicle’ – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970)

‘Dance To The Music’ – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967)

‘Black Magic Woman’ – Tierra Whack (Fleetwood Mac 1968 / Santana 1970)

‘Cool’ – Verdine White

‘Born To Be Alive’ – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979)

‘Cecilia’ – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970)

‘Bang Bang’ – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

‘Kung Fu Suite’ – RZA

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru Score Suite’ – Heitor Pereira