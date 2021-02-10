Phoebe Bridgers talks SNL guitar smash & Marilyn Manson on CNN; calls David Crosby obsessed

Phoebe Bridgers' viral guitar-smashing SNL performance is still captivating the internet days later, and as Pitchfork points out, on Wednesday (2/10) Phoebe appeared on CNN to discuss it further. Speaking to Christiane Amanpour, Phoebe said, "I’ve always wanted to do it and when I mentioned it to the show, they built me this whole monitor that would look like it was exploded even if I wasn’t hitting it that hard. So yeah, just a bucket list thing."

"I feel like I did way more damage to their monitor than my guitar," she continued.

Amanpour also asked Phoebe about her comments on the Marilyn Manson allegations, where she described how she'd "stopped being a fan." "I think it’s very funny that Marilyn Manson's label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long," Phoebe said. "I find that very annoying. I think it’s a lot of performative activism, basically. I think people should take more responsibility internally. It doesn’t matter how many people know about it. You should look into people like you’re the FBI. But when people make people money it’s really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should."

Watch the segment in full on CNN, and find two clips below.

Meanwhile, among those who commented on Phoebe's guitar smashing was David Crosby. Asked by Twitter user @billymag52, "What did you think of Phoebe Bridgers' attempt to smash a guitar last night on SNL?," Crosby responded, "Pathetic."

To which Phoebe called him a "little bitch"

He continued in another tweet, writing, "Guitars are for playing ..making music .....not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama .....I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before. It’s still STUPID"

"They are not toys ...or props ...we who’ve played them for our whole lives try to treat the with respect," Crosby went on.

In another tweet, he wrote, "I am told that wasn’t a very good night for her and she’s really quite good ...I could not see it or hear it then ...the skeleton costumes were kind of distracting as well ....the guitar thing was old , wrong , copy cat, looks angry , destructive , wasteful , pointless"

Phoebe interjected, tweeting "whiny bitch" at Crosby after he tweeted, "I prefer people who can actually write songs."

tonight she added...

