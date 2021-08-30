Phoebe Bridgers talks SNL guitar smash, upcoming tour & more on ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’

Ahead of her impending North American tour, Phoebe Bridgers stopped by podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! to talk with host Scott Aukerman. Among the topics she discusses with Scott: the whole SNL guitar smash "controversy," David Crosby, Kid Rock, how many chords are on her new album Punisher and how many should be on a song, what it's like being a four-time Grammy loser, wearing the skeleton costume "every day of my life for two years," sleeping in Kyoto, and how she's packing for the tour.

Phoebe also sticks around for improvised chats with this week's other CB!B! guests, clergyman Pastor Pasta (SNL's Ego Nwodim) and who loves spaghetti as much as god, and driver Fred Hand (The Other Two's Drew Tarver) who shuttles beauty queens around. She gets in some good lines, too, among these comedy professionals. When Aukerman blanks on a word, he asks "What do you call those people who came before you?" and Phoebe replies "Boyfriends?" Listen below.

You can catch Phoebe on tour, which is now all outdoor shows, starting Friday, September 3 in St. Louis.