Phoebe Waller-Bridge directed Phoebe Bridgers’ new video (starring Paul Mescal)

The similarly named, similarly talented Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) have finally come together, with the latter directing the former's new video for "Savior Complex" off this year's Punisher. Adding to the appeal is Paul Mescal, of great Hulu miniseries Normal People. It's been a pandemic mutual admiration society between Bridgers and Mescal, and their online friendship turned into this video where he plays a conman of some sort who has the tables turned on him by a very cute dog named Charlotte. Waller-Bridge brings her knowing sense of humor to things, and you can watch the video on Facebook.

Phoebe Bridgers, who is up for four Grammys this year, will also be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 2.