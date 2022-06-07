Phoenix announce fall tour w/ Porches (Radio City Music Hall included), share “Alpha Zulu” video

Phoenix recently returned with a first taste of their forthcoming first album in five years, new single "Alpha Zulu." More details about the record are still TBA, but the band have now shared an accompanying video for the track, directed by Pascal Teixeira, Emma Besson, and Louis Bes. Watch it below.

Along with the video, Phoenix have also announced a fall tour. It includes their festival dates at Music Midtown, Format Festival, and ACL Fest, as well as headlining shows in Chicago, NYC, New Haven, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, Los Angeles, Denver, and more. Porches open all North American dates, and you can see them all below.

The tour includes a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local.

PHOENIX: 2022 TOUR

June 8 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera In The City

June 10 - Lyon, FR - Nuits de Fourviere

June 11 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

September 6 – St. Paul, MN –Palace Theatre *

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *

September 9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

September 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl *

September 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

September 16 – Washington, DC – Anthem *

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *

September 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

September 23 – Bentonville, AR – FOR_MAT Festival

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater *

October 7 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *

October 10 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

October 12 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre *

October 14-16 - Austin, TX – ACL

October 18 – Mexico City – Pepsi Center

November 16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

November 18 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz Club

November 20 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

November 23 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

November 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

November 29 – Paris, FR – Olympia

* - Porches supporting